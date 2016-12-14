10 of the Best Sledding Hills in the Twin Cities

This last weekend as I was shoveling snow, my kid decides they wanted to go sledding in the yard. The weather was nice and we had just enough snow to make it work, so why not. My daughter was having troubles trying to carve a path with her Snow Sled and kept getting stuck. Something had to be done. I took the sled from her, jumped on it and immediately transformed back to my 7-year-old self again. As I slid down the hill, I started to wonder why haven’t I been doing this sooner? Yep… I’m going to need to find a bigger hill this weekend. Thank goodness snow was in the forecast!

We are lucky in the Twin Cities to have the perfect landscape for sledding. Most times, you can just go in your backyard or your neighborhood park. Those that live in flatter states don’t have this luxury. But what do you do when you don’t have that much of a yard or are looking for more of a thrill? You go to one the amazing sledding hills close by!

Adams Hill Park

7200 Washburn Ave South

Richfield, MN 55423

612-861-9385

Hours: Mon-Sun: 5 a.m.–10 p.m.

This large park has hills of varying angles for every age. This park is a perfect spot for sledding. Located on the borders of Richfield and Edina it’s often missed by those passing by. It’s located behind the Southdale YMCA.

Baker Park Reserve

2935 Parkview Dr

Medina, MN 55340

763-694-7860

Hours: Mon–Sun: 5 a.m.–10 p.m.

Website

Located at the Baker Park Golf Course, these hills are perfect for younger kids. Complete with a warming house and concessions.

Carver Park

7025 Victoria Drive.

Victoria, MN 55386

763-694-7650

Hours: Mon–Sun: 5 a.m.–10 p.m.

Website

Grab your favorite sled and hit the slopes. This hill is located by the Lowery Nature Center.

Como Park Golf Course

Corner of N. Chelsea and W. Arlington Ave.

St. Paul, MN

651-488-9673

Website

This golf course turns into a sledder’s dream. It is right in Como Park. There are long hills, drops, and bowl –shaped slides, which means fun for all ages. With so many holes, you’re bound to find one that fits your thrill level. Call for hours.

Elm Creek Park

12400 James Deane Parkway.

Maple Grove, MN 55369

763-694-7894

Hours: Mon–Sun: 9 a.m.–9 p.m.

Website

While it’s not the traditional sledding, it’s in the same family. Tubing is available at Elm Creek Park. Complete with groomed trails and freshly made snow. In order to ride, children must be 4 years old or at least 36 inches. Equipment rental is available. This location does charge for admission. It’s worth it just to have the tow rope back up.

French Regional Park

12605 Rockford Rd.

Plymouth, MN 55441

763-694-7750

Hours: Mon–Sun: 5 a.m.–10 p.m.

The French Regional Park has sledding hills for people of all ages and abilities. The hills are not supervised.

Hyland Park

10145 Bush Lake Rd.

Bloomington, MN 55438

763-694-7687

Hours: Mon–Sun: 5 a.m.–10 p.m.

Website

Hyland Park is a huge park in the Three Rivers Park District system with lots of hills of different sizes. The best hill is near the big play area commonly referred to as chutes and ladders. The restrooms facilities are open during park hours.

South Valley Park

2810 70th St. (70th St. & Cahill)

Inver Grove Heights, MN

651-554-3440

Website

Once the snow arrives, this park is home to a large sledding hill. With this hill located in the cities, it becomes popular with the neighbors. Call for hours.

Staring Lake

14800 Pioneer Trail

Eden Prairie, MN 55344

952-949-8300

Hours: Mon–Fri: 4 p.m.–8 p.m.; Sat: 1p.m.–8 p.m.; Sun: 1 p.m.–5 p.m.

Call for Holiday Hours

Website

This 700-foot hill opened during the winter months. There is a warming house, complete with restrooms. Bring your own plastic sled. Metal runners, skies, and snowboard are prohibited. Reaching Top Speeds at Staring Lake Park Sledding Hill

Waconia Sledding Hill

8170 Paradise Lane

Waconia, MN 55387

952-466-5237

Hours: Mon–Sun: 5 a.m.–10 p.m.

Website

An 80ft sledding hill complete with two runs. One that is smoother perfect those seeking speed and one that is a little more rugged. Bing your own sled and let the fun begin.

Don’t Forget

Did you know that the MN State Parks have some great sledding hills too?

At all locations, make sure to call ahead to see if there is enough snow for the hills to be open. Most locations require that there is 6-8 inch of snowfall before they open the season. Ifor more ideas this winter, check out 8 Actives That Will Leave You On Ice or How to See The Frozen Falls of Minnehaha.

Did your favorite sledding hill not make the list? Don’t worry, there are tons more out there. These were just to get you started. If there is one that you think should make the list, feel free to add it to the comments section.

